Arnala murder: Wife kills husband with help of her lover

The victim was assaulting and abusing the wife after he came to know about her affair. Fed up with the daily torture, she plotted his murder with the help of her lover

A 29-year-old woman, her lover, and an accomplice were arrested by the Arnala police on Friday, for allegedly killing her husband. Their two accomplices had ferried the body of the man on his Activa from Virar to Arnala in an attempt to dump it, when they were seen and chased by a police patrolling van. One of the accomplices is on the run.

Police said the accomplices were spotted at 3 am in Arnala on Friday when their team felt something was amiss and began to chase them. When the duo saw the van approach, they dumped the sack in which the body was hidden, and fled. “During the chase, their scooter skid but they picked it up and escaped,” said an officer from Arnala police station. Police found the body and began investigations.

The deceased was later identified as Yogesh Raut, 35, who stayed with his wife Ashwini and two children, Aryan, 5, and Saksham, 4, at Geeta building in Virar west. He was an electrician by profession, police said.

Wife confesses

With the help of CCTV footage, the police traced the two suspects carrying the body on the two-wheeler.

Ashwini, Yogesh’s wife, had told his friend that he had been missing from Thursday.

Police questioned her and found some discrepancies in her statement. When firmly interrogated again, she accepted the crime and revealed the truth.

Hired to kill

Police said Ashwini was in an illicit relationship with a 20-year-old boy, Raj Arjun, who stayed in the same locality. When Yogesh come to know about the relationship, he began assaulting and abusing Ashwini. Fed up with the daily torture, she and Raj hired two people to killed Yogesh with the promise of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“When Yogesh was asleep, Ashwini called Raj, who instructed his friends, Javed and Faizan, to strangulate him. After that they put his body in a sack. Ashwini and Raj then asked Javed and Faizan to dump it in a secluded place at Arnala,” said a police official from Arnala police station.

“We have booked and arrested three accused including the deceased’s wife under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. One of the accused, Faizan, is absconding, and we are looking for him,” said SDPO Jayant Bajbale, Palghar district.

