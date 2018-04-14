Arnold Schwarzenegger feeling 'much better' after surgery

The video then showed the 70-year-old actor sitting in front of a chess board. He said he was playing the game to help "freshen my mind and my memory a little bit"



Arnold Schwarzenegger

Veteran star Arnold Schwarzenegger has thanked his fans for their support after undergoing a heart surgery and said he was feeling "much better" now. The "Terminator" star posted a video on his official Twitter account and offered an update on his health, along with a tweet, "Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward!"

"I just want you to know that I'm feeling much better. I can't say, even with my positive attitude, that I'm great, because I'm not great yet. Great is a totally different level. But I'm good. I feel good. I get good care, good doctors, good nurses. Everything is fantastic," he said.

The video then showed the 70-year-old actor sitting in front of a chess board. He said he was playing the game to help "freshen my mind and my memory a little bit". "And we move forward. So I will stay in touch with all of you. And thank you all for being such jewels," he added.

Last week, Schwarzenegger's spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, had said that the actor "underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997." He said Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was "successfully replaced" and that the star "is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition".

