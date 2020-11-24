Around 38,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally close to 92 lakh

Health workers sort samples obtained from passengers for the COVID-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

With 37,975 new Covid-19 infections, India's total case tally reached 91,77,840 on Tuesday.

Not only was it the 17th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in 24 hours, but the number of fresh cases were also around 13 per cent less (6,084) than a day before (44,059). The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 480 new deaths took the toll to 1,34,218 in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases now stand at 4,38,667. Recoveries are at 8,60,49,55 as 42,314 were discharged in past one day.

The recovery rate stands at 93.76 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data showed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 82,915 active cases and 46,653 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,54,793.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours.

The national capital is witnessing a renewed surge, which is being called the third wave. On Monday, it recorded 4,454 new cases and 121 deaths.

