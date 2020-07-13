Around 400 stray dogs in Ambernath fed meals by an NGO, local corporator

Amid the continuing COVID-19-caused lockdown, an NGO and a corporator are feeding around 400 stray dogs every day at Anand Nagar area of MIDC, Ambernath. The group is getting around 80 kg chicken and rice for the strays as around 2,500 local companies have shut down, taking away their food source.

Abhilash Dawre, secretary of the NGO, Bahuuddeshiya Samajik Sanstha said that they start cooking at 10 pm, feed the strays and return home at 1 am. Their initiative began in the first week of April.



Corporator Sachin Patil

"Many dogs had starved to death. So we started preparing food for them. Soon we realised that we will need 80-90 kg of chicken and rice every day. I do this along with me team members Bala Gangavane, Bharat Dawre and Sanket Dhanshree."

Local corporator Sachin Patil pitches in by procuring the food.

"We meet in the MIDC industrial area at 10 pm, prepare the food on the road itself. We try to make something different every day — chicken biryani, egg and rice, Hyderabadi biryani, chicken rice, dal rice and khichdi. We transport the food in an autorickshaw and serve it to the dogs," Dawre said.

Gangavane said, "We used to see very weak dogs and puppies. Now they have become healthy. Earlier, the people working in the industries would take care of them, but no one is available now."

90

Approx. kg of food that the strays require every day

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news