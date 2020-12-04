Around the bonfire

The mountains may not have called you to visit them in the last nine months. But this shouldn’t stop you from calling them home. A workshop titled Campfire Stories, is inviting avid trekkers and hikers to gather around a virtual bonfire and exchange stories of their adventures.

Outdoors professional Harshvardhan Joshi will lead the session. The 24-year-old who scales mountains in the Himalayas and swims in the lakes of Maharashtra, will share exciting stories from his travails including the time he almost lost his nose during a climb and had to take a $3,500 chopper ride. He will also talk about his impending attempt to summit Mount Everest.

It doesn’t matter if you are a novice. All you need is a good Internet connection, a bowl of piping hot Maggi and a thermos full of kadak chai. The session will instil a sense of adventure in your monotonous routine and improve your understanding of mountaineering.

On: December 6, 5 pm

Log on to: insider.in

