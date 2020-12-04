Around the bonfire
A virtual campfire invites trekkers to exchange stories over Maggi and chai
The mountains may not have called you to visit them in the last nine months. But this shouldn’t stop you from calling them home. A workshop titled Campfire Stories, is inviting avid trekkers and hikers to gather around a virtual bonfire and exchange stories of their adventures.
Outdoors professional Harshvardhan Joshi will lead the session. The 24-year-old who scales mountains in the Himalayas and swims in the lakes of Maharashtra, will share exciting stories from his travails including the time he almost lost his nose during a climb and had to take a $3,500 chopper ride. He will also talk about his impending attempt to summit Mount Everest.
It doesn’t matter if you are a novice. All you need is a good Internet connection, a bowl of piping hot Maggi and a thermos full of kadak chai. The session will instil a sense of adventure in your monotonous routine and improve your understanding of mountaineering.
On: December 6, 5 pm
Log on to: insider.in
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe