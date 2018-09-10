Arpinder first Indian to bag medal in IAAF Continental Cup

other-sports

The triple jumper created history by clinching a bronze medal as he covered 16.59m during the event to finish at third place

Arpinder Singh of India competes to take a third place in the men's triple jump for Asia-Pacific at the IAAF track and field Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

Arpinder Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to win a medal in IAAF Continental Cup here. The triple jumper created history by clinching a bronze medal as he covered 16.59m during the event to finish at third place. He cleared 16.33 in his next three attempts to secure bronze.

Arpinder won a gold medal in the Asian Games in Indonesia by clocking 16.77m. Arpinder, 25, was representing the Asia-Pacific team in the meet, held once every four years.

The gold was bagged by reigning Olympic and World Champion Christian Taylor of the United States with a jump of 17.59m, which is one metre more than the best effort of Arpinder. The IAAF Continental Cup has competition in 37 events in men and women sections, with two top athletes from the four regions of Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific taking part in each of them.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever