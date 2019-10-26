Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and son Ahil enjoy luxurious birthday vacation in Maldives

Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and son Ahil Sharma are currently on a luxurious vacation in the Maldives. The family chose the destination to celebrate their son's third birthday. For the past three days, they have been in the Maldives and are having the best time of their lives.

Arpita and Aayush's Instagram accounts are filled with vacation pictures. The holiday is special for them, as it is the Loveyatri actor's birthday on Saturday, October 26. Upon reaching their vacation destination, Aayush recalled how they came to this city to celebrate Ahil's first birthday and time is moving fast.

Sharing a picture with son Ahil and himself in a tent, Aayush Sharma wrote, "Feels like yesterday we came to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's 1st Birthday.. now he's all grown up.. it's very important to spend adequate amount of time with your kids.. they grow up super fast [sic]"

Another picture shared by the doting father has the entire family in one frame. Arpita Khan Sharma's baby bump is clearly visible in this picture and talking about the same, Aayush wrote: "3 on holiday .. 1 in spirit."

Arpita Khan Sharma also shared the same pictures on her Instagram account and wrote the importance of a family. She said: "The most important thing in the world is family and love [sic]." Another picture that she uploaded on her story was of the father and son trying "very hard "to build a sandcastle.

Look at that curiosity in the child's eye!

There was another point that Arpita mentioned about families. She emphasised on the fact that families are like the branches of a tree. "We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one," says Arpita. The 30-year-old shared one more video of her husband and son racing with each other. She called them, "My Boys."

Aren't they giving us some major family goals with these pictures!

