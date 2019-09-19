Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma expecting their second child

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan and her husband and actor, Aayush Sharma, are all set to embrace parenthood again. This was confirmed by Sharma during an interaction with the media at the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Khan accompanied him on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive," said Sharma.

Khan and Sharma exchanged marital vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. On March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Ahil. Over the last few days, there were reports that the couple is expecting their second baby. On Wednesday, the actor put an end to all the speculations.

Sharma made his debut with Loveyatri along with Warina Hussain in 2018. Asked if he took any tips from his brother-in-law Salman Khan on being a star, he said, "He has given me many tips, but now that I have been in this industry for a year, he has stopped giving me tips."

Arpita Khan is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha and every year celebrates Ganapati festival at her house. Several people from the film industry visit her place during that period. Salman, too, takes keen interest in the festival. Asked how she feels when people appreciate their clan as a secular family, she said, "Actually, we have always been a secular family and I think everyone knows that, so I feel happy."

Adding to Khan's statement, Sharma said: "I think the whole idea of a country is to be secular and that's the basic spirit of India. So, we are always excited to celebrate Ganapati festival at home. We celebrate all religions -- Christmas, Eid, Diwali, Holi and every other festival. I feel that's what the family is all about."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's Kwatha along with Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

