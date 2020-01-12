Arpita Khan melts hearts with cute pictures of kids Ahil and Ayat

Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on December 17, whom they named Ayat. Ayat shares her birthday with mamu Salman Khan, who said that the baby girl is the greatest birthday gift he's ever got. Arpita and Aayush's kids, son Ahil and baby girl Ayat are two of the cutest B-town babies and get a lot of love and affection, especially from Salman Khan fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Arpita shared a photo of herself kissing Ahil and Ayat, clicked by Aayush Sharma. The photo will surely make you go aww! Arpita wrote, "Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil, Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need"

Adorable, isn't it? Arpita and Aayush became parents to Ahil on March 30, 2016, and this year, the little boy will be four! Arpita shared a picture of Ahil on her Instagram story as well, where the toddler can be seen playing on his game console.

Salman Khan is extremely close to all his nephews and nieces and tends to spend a lot of time with the kids of his family.

Dad Aayush Sharma also shared a couple of photos with his son who can be seen sitting in his fiery red car in the pictures.

Well, we absolutely adore the photos! Arpita and Aayush along with their kids make for a lovely family, don't they?

