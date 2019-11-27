Arpita Khan shares a perfect family picture ahead of Thanksgiving

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is all gung-ho about this year's Thanksgiving and why not! She's celebrating the festival a day in advance with her entire family- Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Helen, and Atul Agnihotri.

She took to her Instagram account and shared what is probably the family picture of the year. She wrote- Thankful, Grateful, Blessed. Jacqueline Fernandez also couldn't stop commenting on the photo with two rainbows, maybe signifying the lives of the Khan family always continues to be colourful.

Take a look at the picture right here:

Coming to Salman Khan, he's finally back to doing multiple films at the same time. From Dabangg onwards, he reduced his film assignments and began doing one or two films a year, but now he's back to doing what he did back when he started. He has Dabangg 3 coming up in December, which will be followed by Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on EID 2020 and he has also given his nod to Atul Agnihotri's next production.

And if all goes well, he'll also start working on Sohail Khan's much-delayed Sher Khan. And yes, how could we forget, he's all set to return as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. This action-packed potboiler is expected to release in 2021. Khan, for the last decade, has been in the best form of his career, and all his films have been major money-spinners.

Dabangg 3 is the widest release in Hindi Cinema and the actor is planning to release the film in as many as 5400 screens, which is a record. Will the film create history in terms of box-office numbers too?

