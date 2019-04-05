Arpita Khan Sharma calls out troll for demeaning her son Ahil

bollywood

Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated Ahil Sharma's third birthday with her father Salim Khan, and a video from the celebrations was uploaded on Instagram by the paparazzi

Arpita Sharma and Aayush Sharma

Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has called out a social media user for passing demeaning remarks about her son Ahil. Recently, Arpita celebrated Ahil's third birthday with her father Salim Khan, and a video from the celebrations was uploaded on Instagram by the paparazzi.

One social media user commented: "Yeh baccha polio ka sikar lagta hay. (This child looks polio affected)." This comment caught Arpita's eye, and she hit back at the troll by calling the haters "disgusting". "Guys you all are disgusting. At least spare children in negative comments," she wrote.

While she deleted the comment, its screenshot went viral. Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush Sharma, is not new to dealing with trolls. Back in 2016, she wrote an open letter requesting her "well-wishers not to waste their time by reacting to random, jobless, insecure, jealous people".

"I wonder how jobless or bored you are that you are busy following or visiting a profile you don't like and have so many issues with. Why don't you do something better with your times and life rather than stooping down to a level of barking dog and displaying a very low line character of yourself. Anyway, have a great day. God bless," she had written.

