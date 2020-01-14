Arpita Khan Sharma shares adorable pictures of daughter Ayat with Salman Khan
Arpita Khan Sharma takes to her Instagram account and shares exclusive pictures of daughter Ayat with Salman Khan.
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma recently embraced parenthood for the second time when they welcomed a baby girl, Ayat. It was indeed a moment of celebration and joy in the Khan family. And given she was born on December 27, the same day as Salman Khan's birthday, the occasion became all the more special.
In case you remember, Arpita took to her Instagram account and wrote- Welcome to our world, Ayat.
And now, she has shared exclusive pictures of her baby with Salman and mother Salma Khan and they are too adorable. She wrote-Overwhelmed, grateful and thankful for Salman Khan and my amazing mom Salma Khan, two people who only have love to give.
There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give.
She even shared an invite on her social media account on December 27, by writing- Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and Overjoyed, take a look:
Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful & Overjoyed ðÂÂÂ
Well, we hope we can have more pictures of Salman and Ayat in the future!
