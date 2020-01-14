Arpita Khan Sharma shares adorable pictures of daughter Ayat with Salman Khan

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma recently embraced parenthood for the second time when they welcomed a baby girl, Ayat. It was indeed a moment of celebration and joy in the Khan family. And given she was born on December 27, the same day as Salman Khan's birthday, the occasion became all the more special.

In case you remember, Arpita took to her Instagram account and wrote- Welcome to our world, Ayat.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Welcome to our world Ayat. A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onDec 30, 2019 at 4:48am PST

And now, she has shared exclusive pictures of her baby with Salman and mother Salma Khan and they are too adorable. She wrote-Overwhelmed, grateful and thankful for Salman Khan and my amazing mom Salma Khan, two people who only have love to give.

Take a look right here:

She even shared an invite on her social media account on December 27, by writing- Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and Overjoyed, take a look:

Well, we hope we can have more pictures of Salman and Ayat in the future!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates