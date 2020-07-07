Arpita Khan Sharma takes a walk in apple orchard; father-in-law impresses her with a bouquet

Aayush Sharma married his love Arpita Khan Sharma at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. Ever since the duo tied the knot, the much-in-love couple has given major couple goals to many. After spending some quarantine time together at Arpita Farms in Panvel, the duo left for their another home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Born and bought up in the mountains, Aayush Sharma shared a glimpse of his fun time spent with the family. The Love Yatri actor took a walk in the apple orchard and was accompanied by wife Arpita Khan Sharma, son Ahil Sharma and father Anil Sharma.

Aayush Sharma/all pictures:Aayush Sharma's Instagram account

The lush green scenery of the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh will leave you with envy. Don't you miss your travel stories too? Well, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush are living it to the fullest!

Aayush Sharma with Ahil

The tiny tot turned out to be a livewire among all the family members. Excited to walk in the valley, in Aayush Sharma's Instagram stories, Ahil was also seen plucking some fresh fruits from the trees and enjoying the forest life.

Arpita Khan Sharma

In one of the videos, Arpita Khan Sharma asked her husband Aayush to stop making fun of others because he belongs to the mountains. Arpita was extremely tired walking the never-ending roads between the valley. The duo couldn't stop laughing at their banter on social media.

Arpita Khan Sharma with Aayush Sharma

Don't they make a cute couple? Arpita Khan Sharma was seen wearing blue coloured yoga pants, paired with a striped top. Aayush Sharma showed off his uber-cool side in a grey t-shirt, basic denim and a jacket.

But do you know what was the highlight of the entire trek? Anil Sharma giving daughter-in-law Arpita a bouquet. This did melt our hearts! Aayush shared the adorable video on his social media account, and we can't stop gushing over it. Arpita too couldn't stop blushing at her father-in-law's sweet gesture. Take a look at the picture.

Anil Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma

Little Ayat was missing from the trek photos. Speaking about the father-daughter duo, on July 1, Aayush Sharma's father Anil Sharma turned a year older, and the star wife baked a chocolate cake for the family. Aayush, the dotting husband, also shared the post on social media. Take a look!

The couple welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016. They became parents of a baby girl on December 27 last year on Salman Khan's 54th birthday.

