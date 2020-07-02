Arpita Khan Sharma turns chef; bakes a cake on father-in-law's birthday

Arpita Khan Sharma, who was in Panvel with husband Aayush Sharma and kids - Ayat and Ahil, is now in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The duo went from Lonavala to Himachal Pradesh, to spend some quality time with at their second home. Love Yatri actor has also been posting some pretty pictures of the scenery right outside his Mandi window.

On July 1, Aayush Sharma's father Anil Sharma turned a year older, and look what it made Arpita Khan Sharma do! The star wife baked a chocolate cake, and from the looks of it, no one can resist for a very long period. Aayush, the dotting husband, also shared the post on social media. Take a look!

Arpita Khan Sharma shared a perfect family picture, where the entire family seems to have a lot of fun at their Himachal house.

View this post on Instagram Fam-jam in Himachal celebrating dads birthday @anilsharma30 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onJul 1, 2020 at 4:44am PDT

Arpita and Aayush got married on November 18, 2014 in a grand ceremony at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016. They became parents of a baby girl on December 27 last year on Salman Khan's 54th birthday.

Ever since the tiny tot has arrived, the entire family can't keep calm but just be around her. She has been spreading joy and happiness in the 'khan-daan' and we can't help but just scroll through her pictures the entire day.

Speaking about his daughter Ayat, Aayush Sharma said, "She's still rather young but she's started to react to people and associating to people. Luckily I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I'm just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties."

On the work front, the actor has a film called Kwatha coming up with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and will also be seen with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year.

