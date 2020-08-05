Watch Video: Arpita Khan Sharma's baby girl Ayat celebrates her first Raksha Bandhan

The country never expected that Raksha Bandhan 2020 would be celebrated amid a worldwide pandemic. But pandemic or not, people still found a way to spend the day with their siblings, cousins and loved ones even if it was in a low-key way.

The Khans, too, celebrated Raksha Bandhan together, and the celebration was made sweeter what with it being little Ayat Sharma's first-ever Raksha Bandhan. The baby girl looked all sorts of cute as she tied a rakhi to her elder brother Ahil as mum Arpita Khan Sharma held her and helped her along.

Arpita Khan Sharma shared a video of the celebration on social media and wrote, "Raksha Bandhan celebrations! I thank god everyday for blessing us with such an amazing family."

Doesn't Ayat Sharma look absolutely adorable? The kid looks confused with what's happening around her and at the same time all too endearing!

Other members of the Khan family were also present at the rakhi celebration including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Yohan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, and others.

Looks like the Khan family had quite a ball celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2020!

