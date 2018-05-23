Arpita Khan's husband's debut venture 'Loveratri' courts trouble over title

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will not allow screening of Salman Khan Films' upcoming movie Loveratri as its name distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival



Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

A number of movies in the past have faced opposition from VHP and other organisations. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat had to undergo a title alteration after it was initially named Padmavati, it's Aayush Sharma's (Arpita Khan's husband) debut vehicle - Loveratri who is facing similar case.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will not allow screening of Salman Khan Films' upcoming movie Loveratri as its name distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival. "We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said.



Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "The movie is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning."

Loveratri, which is said to have a backdrop of Gujarat, is slated to be released on October 5 this year, around the same time when Navaratri would be celebrated.

