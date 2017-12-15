Arpita Tiwari death: Boyfriend prime suspect in murder case, servant could be a witness

The mystery surrounding the death of vocalist and event manager Arpita Tiwari, whose semi-nude body was found dangling from the duct area of a Malwani high-rise, is getting deeper

Arpita Tiwari with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav

A day after the Malad police registered a murder case against unknown persons, it has been revealed that her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav and his close friend Amit Kumar, both present with her that fateful night in the Malwani flat, are the prime suspects. Sources informed that there were six people present in the flat that night, including Tiwari - Jadhav, Kumar, two others identified only as Manish and Shrawan so far, and the cook, identified as Krishna.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said that just before he went off to sleep, he had seen Tiwari and Jadhav fighting, but then he had dozed off. "He says he doesn't know what happened after that, that he was directly woken up in the morning by Jadhav saying Tiwari was missing," said an officer. The police suspect that something wrong happened with Tiwari in that room which the servant may have seen, but he hasn't opened up yet.

