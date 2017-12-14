Arpita Tiwari death: Woman's sister says she was killed, didn't commit suicide

Two days after 25-year-old Arpita Tiwari jumped to death from the 15th floor of a high-rise in Malwani, the police registered a murder case against unknown persons

Arpita Tiwari with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav

The deceased's sister Shweta Tiwari said, "This is not a suicide. I knew my sister well. It's a case of murder that needs to be investigated. I came to know from her friends that she was having some problems with her boyfriend. That can be the reason behind her death. I want the case to be transferred to the Crime Branch."

She further said, "Why would a woman commit suicide in a semi-nude condition? Both the families were aware of their relationship for the past five to six years. Once I had even seen her boyfriend hitting her." Vikram Deshmane, DCP, Zone 11, said, "We have registered a murder case against unknown people. Further investigation is on."

