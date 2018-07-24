Arrest Kerala Catholic Bishop accused of abusing nun: Achutanandan

In his statement issued to the media, Achuthanandan says that a detailed statement and supporting evidences from the father of a nun who has suffered at the hands of this bishop has been handed over to Behra

Achuthanandan/ AFP

Former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan on Tuesday wrote to state police chief Loknath Behra demanding the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar (Punjab), who is alleged to have sexually abused a nun.

In his statement issued to the media, Achuthanandan says that a detailed statement and supporting evidences from the father of a nun who has suffered at the hands of this bishop has been handed over to Behra.

"It's most unfortunate that this nun continues to be under the bishop and is living in fear. Now that the allegations raised by the nun is true, the police should immediately arrest the bishop," says Achuthanandan in his letter.

His statement comes two days after police have stepped up protection to the convent near Kottayam, which is home to the nun who had alleged that she was sexually abused by the Catholic bishop.

Trouble began for Mulakkal, in June when the nun alleged that she was sexually abused by him several times between 2014 and 2016.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent at Kuruvalangadu. She alleged that the abuse took place at the convent.

Mulakkal maintains that he has done no wrong.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates