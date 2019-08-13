Arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

national

Shashi Tharoor has been serving as MP of Lok Sabha since 2009

An arrest warrant has been issued against Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor by the Kolkata court for a statement that he passed in 2018 regarding the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

A warrant was issued by the city's Metropolitan Magistrate court against the MP of Thiruvananthapuram, on the basis of a case that was filed by Advocate Sumeet Chowdhary.

In July 2018, Shashi Tharoor went on to make a statement that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it would help in creating a scenario that would lead to the formation of 'Hindu Pakistan'.

During an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will bring about a new change in India, wherein just like its neighbouring country, Pakistan, where the minorities' rights do not get any respect.

Shashi Tharoor said, "If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one."

"That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatama Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for," he added.

With inputs from ANI

