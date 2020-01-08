Arrest warrant issued against Carlos Ghosn's wife in Japan

Tokyo: Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of the former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled the country. The warrant was issued as the fallout from the escape of one of Japan's most high-profile criminal suspects continues, with authorities pledging tighter border controls and seizing the bail money that Ghosn forfeited by fleeing the country.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had obtained the warrant on suspicion that Carole Ghosn "made false statements" during April testimony to the Tokyo district court about meetings with an unnamed individual.

Ghosn's second wife, Carole vocally led the campaign for her husband's freedom, insisting on his innocence and slamming Japanese prosecutors for what she deemed ill-treatment after his shock November 19, 2018 arrest. She was initially prevented from seeing her husband, who was held in detention for more than 100 days after his arrest.

Nissan: Ghosn's escape extremely regrettable

Japanese automaker Nissan slammed former chief Carlos Ghosn for jumping bail, calling his escape "extremely regrettable" and vowing continued legal action against him for "various acts of misconduct". In a statement, Nissan said Ghosn's escape "in violation of his bail conditions is an act that defies Japan's judicial system. The firm said its "robust, thorough internal investigation" had "incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct by Ghosn".

