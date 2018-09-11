Arrest warrants against former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

international

The petition also seeks action against Nawaz Sharif under treason charges for claiming that those involved in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack belonged to Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. File Pic

A Pakistan court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for skipping proceedings in a case seeking action against him for disclosing the minutes of a high-profile security meeting to his party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The petition also seeks action against Sharif under treason charges for claiming that those involved in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack belonged to Pakistan. A Lahore High Court's three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi issued notices to Sharif and a journalist who had interviewed the PML-N supremo.

The bench was annoyed when no one appeared before the court on behalf of the three respondents — Sharif, Abbasi and the reporter.

