Arrested Bangladeshi terrorists to remain in custody till April 5

The five Bangladeshi nationals, who were arrested two weeks ago for allegedly having terrorist links, will remain in custody till April 5, officials from the Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad(ATS) said on Thursday.

The individuals were nabbed by the ATS' Pune force for their links with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh, which was supposedly a front organisation for the al-Qaeda.

Following their arrest on March 17, the accused were sent to police custody till March 29, which has been extended to April 5.

The Maharashtra ATS's Pune unit had gotten information about several illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Wanvadi and Akurdi areas in and around Pune. These illegal migrants were suspected of having links to the ABT and providing shelter to other ABT members who came to Pune.

While carrying out search operations in the area, one person was apprehended in Wanvadi area, who, during interrogation, told the police about more Bangladeshi migrants. This led to the arrest of two more suspects from Akurdi area.

Initial inquiries revealed that these Bangladeshi migrants were living in India without any valid papers. They were also found to be in possession of forged documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and so on.

