Arrogance and half-knowledge come out slowly: Congress to Sushma Swaraj

Tewari said that Gandhi in his interaction on Saturday said that Hindu religion also teaches humility

Hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders were confused about his caste and religion, the party hit back saying "arrogance and half-knowledge" of BJP come out slowly.

"Sushma Swaraj is the External Affairs Minister and a senior BJP leader and we respect her on a personal level. I can remember that she is the same Sushma Swaraj, who 14 years ago said that she would shave her head," Congress leader Manish Tewari told a press conference.

"So sometimes this arrogance and half-knowledge filled in the BJP come out slowly," the former Union minister said while replying to a question.

Tewari said that Gandhi in his interaction on Saturday said that Hindu religion also teaches humility. "I request Sushma Swaraj ji to read that interview properly. Sometimes it is good to learn from people younger than us," he said.

Earlier in the day Sushma Swaraj said Rajasthan capital Jaipur that "both Congress and its workers remain confused about the caste and religion of their party president".

She said that for years Gandhi was presenting himself as a secular leader. "However, as elections approached near, his party men realize that Hindus form a majority in India and hence they created his Hindu image," said Swaraj while hitting back at Gandhi who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Hinduism in Udaipur on Saturday.

