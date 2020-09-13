Arsenal crush Fulham in EPL opener

Mikel Arteta expects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finally commit his future to Arsenal in the next few days after the Gabon forward's superb strike capped Saturday's 3-0 win at Fulham. Arteta's side kicked off the new Premier League season with the kind of confident display that has become their hallmark since Arteta took charge.

Arsenal's free-flowing attack was too incisive for promoted Fulham and Alexandre Lacazette gave the visitors an early lead at Craven Cottage.

Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored Arsenal's second after the break in his first appearance since his close-season move from Lille. Aubameyang added the final flourish with a typically eye-catching strike that emphasised why Arsenal are so desperate for the club captain to sign an extension to the contract which expires at the end of the season. Gunners boss Arteta had good news for fans concerned Aubameyang might leave as he revealed their team's talisman is set to sign the contract offer.

"I'm really positive we are going to get it done very soon."

