Arsenal 'keeper Petr Cech to retire at end of season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced yesterday that he will retire at the end of the season. The Czech, 36, who won four EPL titles with Chelsea, revealed his decision on Twitter. He wrote: "This is my 20th season as a professional player and it is 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season."

Cech, who arrived in the Premier League with Chelsea in 2004 and moved to Arsenal in 2015, added: "Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch." Cech joined Arsenal in 2015 and has made 129 appearances for the Gunners after winning multiple trophies with rivals Chelsea.

