Arsenal look to end Man City torment

Mikel Arteta said he would be depressed if he focused too much on Arsenal's recent record against the top clubs as he prepares his team for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City.



The Gunners head coach needs to rewrite recent history if Arsenal, who have won the trophy a record 13 times, are to beat holders City at Wembley on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side have won the past seven meetings between the two sides. But after ending a similarly wretched run against Liverpool by beating the EPL champions 2-1 on Wednesday, Arteta is keen not to dwell on past results.

'Depressing trend'

Asked at his pre-match press conference if he was worried by the recent trend against City Arteta replied: "Yes. But if I look at the trends as well before we played Liverpool, with the calendar year or the last two calendar years that they've had, you get depressed." "What I need now is energy to transmit to my players, belief and it's the FA Cup—we have a lot of experience here and we have a history related to that. Let's go for it."

Man Utd eye EPL Top-4

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who face Chelsea in the second FA Cup semi-final tomorrow, beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to keep the pressure on Leicester after their Top-4 rivals defeated Sheffield United on Thursday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had no margin for error after Leicester's 2-0 victory earlier and they responded thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. United's fifth win in their last six league games leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League. They are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, trailing them on goal difference, and one point behind third-placed Chelsea.

