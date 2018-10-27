Arsenal not getting carried away despite 11 straight wins: Emery

football

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (left) celebrates scoring against Sporting Lisbon with teammate Matteo Guendouzi during the Europa League encounter in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday. pic/Getty Images

Unai Emery is not thinking about becoming an Arsenal record-breaker despite guiding the Gunners to an 11th consecutive win with a Europa League victory at Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.



Unai Emery

Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game as he turned home a 77th-minute winner for the visitors. Since losing to the Premier League champions Manchester City and London rivals Chelsea in his first two games in charge, Emery has tasted nothing but victory. It is 11 years since Arsenal went on such a winning run, with the club's all-time record streak standing at 14 matches.

"Three matches, that is a lot of matches," Emery said. "We are only thinking of the next match against Crystal Palace. We are also enjoying each moment with our supporters. Today we were with them and they were with us, supporters who had come from Arsenal, from London or from here. For us, it's important that supporters are with us and enjoy it," he added.

