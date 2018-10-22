Arsenal ready for tough week: Unai Emery

football

Unai Emery

Unai Emery admits Arsenal will struggle to cope with a draining schedule that sees them host Leicester at the start of three games in seven days. Arsenal will be pushed to the limit by TV schedulers, who moved their EPL clash with the Foxes to Monday evening at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners then travel to Portugal for a Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday before returning to domestic action at Crystal Palace on Sunday. In contrast, Sporting were due to face Loures on Saturday night, giving them more time to recover before hosting Arsenal.

Emery has fielded a strong side in Arsenal's previous Europa League matches, but he will be forced to rotate this time. "We are one team with a very high level and very high demand for us. Every player must feel he can play every match. With only three days difference between one match and another, you can't do that. You can't do that with play and rest, play and we can't do that without changing players," he said.

