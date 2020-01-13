Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette cheated on his girlfriend with nightclub worker

Arsenal's star footballer Alexandre Lacazette (below) reportedly cheated on his long-term girlfriend Manon Mogavero with a nightclub worker, Funda Gedik. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the French striker romanced Funda Gedik, 23, for three months before informing her about his relationship.

"Alex went out of his way to persuade me to go out with him. He promised me the world and his devotion. It's no surprise I fell so hard for him. He treated me like a princess," Funda is said to have told a friend.

"We regularly stayed at luxury hotels in London like The Sanderson. But then he casually confessed that he had a long-term girlfriend. I was shocked. I believed he was single. I was furious and had to hear him tell me about the girl he had been dating for five years and had moved to London with him. "Alex was very affectionate and never seemed to care who saw us together. But he has made no effort to leave his girlfriend," added a disappointed Funda.

