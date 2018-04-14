Arsene Wenger: Arsenal lacked urgency in 2-2 draw against CSKA

The Gunners were boasting a 4-1 lead from the opening leg but found themselves behind as Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround



Arsene Wenger conceded his Arsenal side lacked urgency as they were made to fight for their place in the Europa League semi-finals having fallen two goals behind at CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners were boasting a 4-1 lead from the opening leg but found themselves behind as Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround.

Danny Welbeck halted the comeback with a goal on 75 minutes. Aaron Ramsey then scored in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw, sending Arsenal through 6-3 on aggregate.

"When you have a big difference after the first game it is difficult to turn up with the same urgency than if the difference is very small and that played a part in the first half," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals after the Spanish team lost 1-0 to Sporting in Lisbon but advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

