Arsene Wenger backs diver Danny Welbeck after Arsenal win over AC Milan

Arsenal trailed 1-0 to Hakan Calhanoglu's goal when Welbeck went down and was controversially awarded the penalty from which he scored



Arsenals DannyâÂÂWelbeck

Arsene Wenger refused to condemn Danny Welbeck for appearing to dive against AC Milan, but plans to give the Arsenal striker his honest verdict once he has again watched it. Arsenal trailed 1-0 to Hakan Calhanoglu's goal when Welbeck went down and was controversially awarded the penalty from which he scored. Further, goals from Granit Xhaka and Welbeck secured their progress to the Europa League's quarter-finals. AC Milan were eliminated via a 5-1 aggregate after their 3-1 defeat.

Wenger said: "I haven't seen it again. Do you want to accuse English players of being divers? There's two things: was it a penalty or not? I don't know. The Italian players were unhappy. I can understand, because I don't know what it was. I will watch it again and give my honest feeling about it. "I will give him my honest feeling about it as well (if I view it as a dive), don't worry."