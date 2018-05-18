Arsene Wenger backs Mikel Arteta to take up Arsenal job
Arteta has been linked with succeeding Wenger
Arsene Wenger. Pic/AFP
Mikel Arteta's chances of landing the Arsenal manager's job have been boosted after he received a glowing reference from Arsene Wenger. Arteta has been linked with succeeding Wenger.
"He has all the qualities to do the job. He is one of the favourites," the Frenchman said. "He was a leader, and he has a passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Fab 5: Top five batsmen who hit the most sixes in T20 2018 so far