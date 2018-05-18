Arsene Wenger backs Mikel Arteta to take up Arsenal job

Arteta has been linked with succeeding Wenger



Arsene Wenger. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta's chances of landing the Arsenal manager's job have been boosted after he received a glowing reference from Arsene Wenger. Arteta has been linked with succeeding Wenger.

"He has all the qualities to do the job. He is one of the favourites," the Frenchman said. "He was a leader, and he has a passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club."

