Arsene Wenger: Inexperienced Mikel Arteta will need help as Arsenal boss

Doha: Mikel Arteta will have to deal with his managerial inexperience by surrounding himself with supportive figures at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger advised his former captain on Wednesday. Arsenal is in talks with Arteta about becoming the second manager of the Premier League club since Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years in May 2018. Arsenal, which has slumped to 10th place, fired Unai Emery almost three weeks ago.

Arteta, 37, has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at City and returning to Arsenal in the top job would be a big step up for the Spaniard. "Mikel Arteta has certainly a great future, he has learned a lot in his first experience, in his first position as an assistant coach," Wenger said. "He will have to deal with the fact he has no experience at that level, and he will have to get surrounded well and have a good environment at the club."

Wenger defended Mesut Ozil after comments made by the Gunners midfielder condemning treatment of Uighur Muslims led to a stinging backlash in China. "Mesut Ozil has the freedom of speech like everybody else and he uses his notoriety to express his opinions which are not necessarily shared by everybody, but he has the right to do that," Wenger said.

