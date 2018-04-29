Arsene Wenger wants a peaceful ending to one of EPL's most intense feuds

Wenger has had a number of unsavoury spats with Mourinho since the Portuguese took over at Chelsea in 2004



Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho

Arsene Wenger insists he respects long-term adversary Jose Mourinho and is keen for his Arsenal farewell to go "peacefully" as he prepares for Sunday's trip to Manchester United. A surprise announcement last week confirmed Wenger will end a spell of over 21 years as Arsenal manager when he steps down at the end of the season.

Wenger has had a number of unsavoury spats with Mourinho since the Portuguese took over at Chelsea in 2004. Wenger had not beaten Mourinho in a competitive fixture until a 2-0 win over Manchester United towards the end of last season. While the two have clashed in the past, Mourinho spoke warmly about Wenger following his announcement and has since suggested they could "even be friends in the future". The Gunners travel to Old Trafford either side of their Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, with the tie finely-poised after a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Friendship in future?

Wenger was asked about Mourinho's kind words and whether he felt an unlikely friendship could be struck up at some point. "It depends," he said. "I respect him of course...you should give me a little bit of peace for my final weeks and not try to push me into another confrontation. "I want to go peacefully, and with Mourinho now because he is a great manager. I say goodbye to everyone. In France we say au revoir which means you might see me again."

'Strange to face Sanchez'

Meanwhile, Wenger admitted it will be strange to come up against Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford. Sanchez will now meet his former club for the first time. Now, however, the Chile forward will want to ruin his former manager's farewell tour — with Wenger conceding it will feel unusual to have Sanchez on the opposing side. "Of course. It's quite strange for me to see him in a different shirt."

10

No. of EPL matches Man United have remained unbeaten at home against Arsenal (wins 7, draws 3)

Two

No. of matches Jose Mourinho has lost against Arsene Wenger in the last five Premier League games

2-8

The heaviest defeat Wenger has suffered at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager (in August 2011)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever