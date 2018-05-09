Arsene Wenger wants Arsenal to appoint his successor soon

The Frenchman will leave his position as Gunners manager at the end of the season after over 22 years in charge



Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has called on Arsenal to move swiftly in appointing his successor at the Emirates Stadium. The Frenchman will leave his position as Gunners manager at the end of the season after over 22 years in charge.

And Wenger believes it is vital that the club announce his replacement sooner rather than later. "The earlier the better, people want hope and need to prepare for next season," he said. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique have been linked with replacing Wenger.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever