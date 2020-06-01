Arshad Warsi and Milind Soman join the Boycott China campaign

Ranvir Shorey, Arshad Warsi and Milind Soman have joined the Boycott China campaign. After educationist Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009), shared a video urging all to avoid Chinese goods amid the growing tension between India and China in Ladakh, several B-Town folk extended support. In the video, Sonam also said in the video he'll be boycotting all the Chinese products but also states he has no problems with the Chinese people but has issues with its Government.

Arshad Warsi admits that it will take a while as their products are a part of most of the things we use. Milind Soman has uninstalled the Chinese short-video making application, TikTok. Shorey said we all should do it 'absolutely and undoubtedly'. A host of other celebrities have also raised their voices about the same. Here are some of the celeb tweets:

I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 30, 2020

I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative ðð»Be indian buy indian #BoycottChineseProducts https://t.co/Nyu4aGhxgy — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) May 30, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news