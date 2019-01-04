Arshad Warsi back as a conman in Fraud Saiyaan

Jan 04, 2019, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Arshad Warsi plays the character of Bhola Prasad Tripathi who tricks a number of women into marrying him for their riches until one day he gets caught and falls into a fix

The trailer of the upcoming comic caper Fraud Saiyaan was recently released and it is nothing but a laughter riot. Arshad Warsi plays the character of Bhola Prasad Tripathi who tricks a number of women into marrying him for their riches until one day he gets caught and falls into a fix.

Arshad has also been seen playing the role of a con man in different ways in his earlier movies and there is no doubt that he is the best to play such a role. The audience is very eager to see how Arshad escapes the wrath of the women. On commenting on the same, Arshad says, "I think it is a lot of fun playing a conman. A conman is a very interesting & amazing character in real life, making people believe in something that is not there is an art and in Fraud Saiyaan I am playing a romantic conman, which is a whole new challenge."

Check out the trailer here:

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren in the lead roles.

Prakash Jha Productions present a Drama King Entertainment production, Fraud Saiyaan. Produced by Disha Prakash Jha & Kanishk Gangwal, the film is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, and starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren. It will hit the silver screen on 18th January 2019.

