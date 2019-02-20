Arshad Warsi: Dancing for me is a small part of acting

bollywood

Before entering Bollywood, Arshad Warsi worked as a choreographer for stage shows. He also opened a dance school and won an English Jazz Dancing Competition when he was 21

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi, who has worked as a choreographer for stage shows and for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, says dancing for him is a small part of acting. He primarily wants to be known as an actor who can dance.

Asked if he would like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad told IANS, "I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, 'I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act'. So, for me, dancing is a small part of acting."

The 50-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, says, if an opportunity comes knocking at his door, he will take it up. "Until and unless I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance," he added.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the successful Dhamaal franchise, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film will release on February 22.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever