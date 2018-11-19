Arshad Warsi: Don't want to do comedy on web

television

Making his digital debut with Asura, Arshad Warsi steers clear of the genre to avoid being typecast

Arshad Warsi in the first look of Asura

Arshad Warsi has displayed his flair for comedy with his outings in the Munna Bhai and Golmaal franchise. However, as he forays into the digital space with Voot's original series, Asura, the actor says he would like to restrict the funny man image to the big screen.

"I realised this character was in a similar space as my role in Sehar (2005). I had done the film over a decade back, but no filmmaker explored that side of me after the movie. So, I have decided that I don't want to do comedy on the OTT platform. I don't want to fall into the same trap again. I'll continue doing comedy in cinema, but my desire to do serious roles will be fulfilled on the web."

Ask him if he feels under-utilised in the industry, and he says, "Today, most films belong to the comedy genre, and since I am good at it, people keep offering me similar projects. How many films can I say no to? Also, at the end of the day, one has bills to pay. So, I quietly do what comes my way." A far cry from the guy who brings on the laughs, Warsi will be seen playing a forensic expert in the psychological thriller. "There are several layers to my character, which is a treat for an actor. Plus, this is a gripping and a thoroughly researched thriller."

