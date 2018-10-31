Arshad Warsi gets jiggy with Ranveer Singh in Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare remix

bollywood

Arshad Warsi has shot for a cameo in the remix version of Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The track featured in the actor's 1996 film, Tere Mere Sapne

Arshad Warsi has shot for a cameo in the remix version of Aankh maare song that will feature in Rohit Shetty's next Simmba. Arshad featured in Aankh maare in his 1996 debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

The makers were keen that he get jiggy with Ranveer Singh in the reboot. After wrapping up the shoot, Arshad wrote on social media, "Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare... once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy (sic)."

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

"Simmba has the remix version of my song 'Aankh maare'... So, Rohit Shetty (director) asked me to do a special appearance, and I was more than happy to oblige," Arshad told IANS via SMS.

The original version was picturised on Arshad and actress Simran, the film also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill.

Simmbais slated to release on December 28. Ranveer Singh is playing role of rowdy cop in Simmba, similar to what was earlier played by superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan in their career.

When asked whether he thinks Simmba is his biggest film to date, he said, "Yeah... It is with the director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. He (Rohit shetty) is not holding anything back. This time, the way he is mounting the film and everything he is pumping into it, it becomes my biggest outing. I am doing my best to perform my level-best in the film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope everybody watches it and likes it."

