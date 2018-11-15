Arshad Warsi: Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when Golmaal gang shot for Simmba

bollywood

The reunion of Golmaal cast with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his next venture Simmba was so much familiar fun that actor Arshad Warsi says the film's lead pair Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan looked out of place. Ranveer recently uploaded a video on Instagram where him and Sara are seen performing with the Golmaal team -- Arshad, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, who all are making cameos in the new film.

Arshad says the atmosphere on set was such that the team could have easily shot the next Golmaal instalment. "It was so much fun. It feet the same, the energy was same. If someone told us the next day you have to shoot for 'Golmaal 5', we could've done that. We are all very familiar with the entire crew so it felt like home. The fun part or the interesting part was interacting with Ranveer," Arshad told PTI.

The Munna Bhai actor says Ranveer's energy and dedication to his craft is "insane." "I really love him, what a guy! He is complete mad and his passion for work is insane. His combination with Rohit will be very nice. They'll be so good together. Even Sara was really sweet," he adds. Arshad says the "Golmaal" team felt at home when they shot for the scene.

"While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place there in their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be good a film, it has some crazy action," he says.

Arshad will be next seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which features Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta. The actor says it's extremely important to have the right co-stars and crew as everything can fall flat. "Sunny's politeness and goodness has stayed with me. He is so calm when it comes to work. It's right to have the right co-stars, it's extremely important your cast and crew is nice because you'll be spending so much time. If you don't have the right people around you, it's going to be a tough ride," he adds. The film is scheduled to release on November 23.

