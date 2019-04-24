Arshad Warsi receives a heartfelt surprise on the sets of Pagalpanti

bollywood

Just when he thought it would be a quiet birthday, co-stars John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Pulkit Samrat, director Anees Bazmee and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak planned a surprise celebration on the set

Arshad Warsi turned 51 on April 19. He spent the day shooting for Pagalpanti as the unit is currently wrapping up the comic caper in London. Just when he thought it would be a quiet birthday, co-stars John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Pulkit Samrat, director Anees Bazmee and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak planned a surprise celebration on the set.

Pulkit Samrat wished the actor on Instagram and wrote: "We make a cute couple! @arshad_warsi Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to the happy soul!! Love you!! Have a kickass one!! [sic]"

"Pagalpanti" also stars Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz and Anil Kapoor among many others. Anil Kapoor's character in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti is called Wi-Fi. Mr Jhakaas feels the name is apt as he has the strongest signal on the set and is always well connected with everyone around. The comic caper, which is currently being shot in Leeds, England, also marks Bazmee and Kapoor's 11th outing together.

Having completed a 45-day schedule of the laugh riot in London, director Anees Bazmee says, "John plays Raj Kishore, a common man who is shy, scared and perpetually tense. He is the kind of man who [when in an altercation] will get scared and run instead of fighting. In real life, John is tough, but here, he is the opposite of that. It's a challenge for him to enact such a role."

Also Read: Pagalpanti will now hit screens on November 22

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates