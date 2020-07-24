Arshad Warsi says he has penned a 'complicated to write' action film

Arshad Warsi was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comic caper Pagalpanti, which also starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda, among other stars. But it looks like Arshad Warsi found a way to be productive during the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he had written a 'quirky action' film and he needs a producer to bankroll it. Describing the film, Warsi said, "It’s a quirky action film, and I definitely want to direct it. I need a producer to finance it and trust me with it. It’s in a complicated space — complicated to write but easy on the eyes. It’s funny, and yet not funny. It is the kind of film that I would love to act in. If I had to describe it, I would say that it’s in the Guy Ritchie-Bourne Identity space."

He added, "It’s got fierce action and dry humour. I am happy with the way it has turned out. I have not narrated it to anyone or approached anyone for it yet."

Arshad Warsi also spoke about how he was afraid of putting down his thoughts on paper, but that he was good at improvising. "For instance, the kind of comedy films that I work in are not the kind of films that I can write from scratch, but I can improvise and enhance them well within their world, set on paper," he concluded.

Well, we can't wait to see what the dashing funnyman has in store for us!

