'Arson' attack on anime studio claims 33 lives

international

A motive for the apparent attack remained unclear hours after the blaze

Rescue operation underway at the three-storey building of an animation company in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday. Pic /AFP

Tokyo: A suspected arson attack at an animation production company in Japan killed 33 people and injured dozens more on Thursday, after a man reportedly doused the building with flammable liquid and shouted "drop dead."

A motive for the apparent attack remained unclear hours after the blaze. If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is extremely rare. The fire gutted the three-storey building in the city of Kyoto that housed Kyoto Animation, behind famous anime TV productions. The incident sparked an outpouring of support from the industry and fans worldwide, including a viral fundraising campaign. Late Thursday evening, a local fire department official said the toll stood at 33 dead.

"Of the 33, two were found on the ground floor, 11 on the second and 20 on the third and also on the staircases that lead to the rooftop," the official told AFP. Another 36 people were injured, including 10 in serious condition, he said, adding that all those inside the building during the blaze were now accounted for.

The horrific fire appeared to have been set in the middle of Thursday morning, with the fire department saying they began receiving emergency calls around 10:30am.

The blaze left people with serious wounds, eyewitnesses said. "I saw people who were totally black or covered in blood, or who had suffered burns all over their body," a 53-year-old woman told the Kyodo news agency.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tweeted, "It's so dreadful that I'm lost for words... I pray for those who passed away." Police said it was a suspected arson attack. "A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto police spokesman told AFP.

10

No. of critically injured persons

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates