Art affair

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 09:12 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Catch an exhibition of the works of two renowned painters

Attend

Catch an exhibition of the works of two renowned painters - Kochi's Sosa Joseph and London-based Matthew Krishanu (work in pic).

Free
Till December 28, 11 am to 7 pm
At Jhaveri Contemporary, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.
Call 22021051

