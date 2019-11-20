Art affair
Catch an exhibition of the works of two renowned painters
.
Attend
Catch an exhibition of the works of two renowned painters - Kochi's Sosa Joseph and London-based Matthew Krishanu (work in pic).
Free
Till December 28, 11 am to 7 pm
At Jhaveri Contemporary, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.
Call 22021051
