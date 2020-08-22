Art and part of change

Although we're all dealing with our share of problems, thanks to the invisible virus, the past six months have seen citizens embracing the spirit of giving in their own little-big ways to help each other survive these tough times. But, one can't deny that it does feel good to get something in return; in fact, it may even spur you on to go the extra mile to help others.

The 12 young volunteers, who form the Bandra Public Action Group (PAG) of the NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), had a similar thought in mind when they launched the initiative Art For A Cause, and tied up with artists from across the globe to create customised artworks to help serve the Kunchikurve community of Kalina.

There are about 2,500 low-income families in the community, known for weaving bamboo baskets and brooms, shares Gargi Mishra, a Bandra PAG volunteer. Cramped into 10 gullies in Kunchikurve Nagar, the families were hit hard when the city shuttered, cutting off means of employment. "Since May, we've raised funds and distributed rations, sanitary napkins, medicines, and other essentials among 600-plus families," adds another volunteer Kruti Mehta.



Artwork by Vani and Tania

However, as the lockdown kept extending, the volunteers saw funds drying up. After trying to raise funds among friends and family, they started an online fundraiser. In the meantime, while brainstorming on more avenues to gather support, Vani Tripathi, another volunteer, suggested they do something around art. The freelance digital illustrator shares, "The idea was to give people an incentive to help us out. I suggested we reach out to artists to create commissioned artworks and donate part of the proceeds to our fundraiser." As the team got on board with her suggestion, Tripathi posted the idea on a social media group. "Artists from across the world took to it. We decided a standard price of Rs 400-450," Tripathi adds. From personal portraits and wallpapers to posters and even company logos, the five artists — Tripathi, Tania Alarcon from Mexico City, Tanya from Jaipur, Saumya from Lucknow and Marisabel Nespoli from Italy — made over 30 digital artworks and helped raise over Rs 10,000 in a month.



The volunteers with kids of the Kunchikurve community

"We're grateful to the artists who often shared over 50 per cent of the proceeds," Mishra tells us, adding it made people who commissioned the pieces happy, too. "A simple act of kindness ignites another, creating ripples of joy," Mehta sums up about the campaign which is live till August-end. So, if you've been meaning to jazz up the study corner or re-do your social media cover page, why not open up your heart for a cause?

Log on to @cry_bandra_pag on Instagram for details

