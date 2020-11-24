Art around the clock

Remember when someone told you to 'live in the moment' and you brushed it off as just another futile motivational quote? But in 2020, the adage has never felt more real. Time has changed, yes, and inspired by this period where days seem to blend into one, the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) is putting together an art contest.

The campaign is titled #TimeisTicking. Every Saturday, the foundation will be sharing one time-based artwork from their collection, and until December 20, they are encouraging people to share their own time-based artworks in any medium. Three winners will receive JNAF merchandise centred on artworks from the collection.



An entry for the contest. Pic/annkadantot.art on Instagram

"Every month we do something new with our social media outreach. We received around 200 entries for our last campaign — Brush with Bombay. Some of the campaigns involve a call for entries and then we select some of the good ones," director Puja Vaish shares. The winners receive prizes from JNAF merchandise based on artworks from the collection.

Vaish explains that the idea is to try to think of time in different ways — the way it is represented in artworks, conceptually in terms of the experience of the passage of time as well as through processes within the practice of art. "So, the artworks we share won't always be a literal representation of time. The piece that we shared last Saturday by Dharmanaryan Dasgupta has the displaced clock hands as a symbolic use of objects, and through the works that we'll put out in the future, you'll see varied interpretations, including time through artists' engagement with their processes," she shares, adding that the entries will be assessed on the basis of thought and skill.



Puja Vaish

Till December 20

Log on to @jnafmumbai on Instagram

