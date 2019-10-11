Art at your fingertips

When Jhanvi Kapoor posted about sister Khushi's nail-art — the evil eye — it made many wonder if they would be able to pull it off, including city-based make-up artist Mausam Gandhi. Gandhi says the pattern is not difficult to make for those with some experience with DIY nails, but you can't pair it with just about anything.

"First things first, make sure your nails are clean. Apply nail polish remover to clean your nails before getting started," she advises, before sharing trendy and not overtly OTT styles that you can ace at home.

Eye for an eye

. Buff the tip of your nails to smoothen and shape them for the nail polish.

. You'll need a guide in the shape of the eye or tape to fashion your own design. The former is simpler.

. Don't create the pattern on every fingernail — alternate with just lashes on some or a matching shade. Use a maximum of two colours, apart from the white and black that are needed.

. Space them out differently so that they aren't on the same part of the nail throughout, and play around with the edges of the lashes.

Go wild

. You will need painting pen brushes and a dotting tool for this look. Soak your cuticles in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes and use a cuticle remover to remove all the dirt possible before you get started.

. Choose two base colours, options from the same family. For instance, don't do a zebra and a leopard print.

. Let your first coat dry completely before you use the brush and dotting tool to make the animal print.

. If you have unsteady hands, request someone else do the pattern.

Football fanatic

. Make sure the base colour is entirely dry before you place your nail guides for this one. If you don't have them, then a piece of tape also works as long as you ensure it isn't sticky, since that will ruin the base.

. Use the colours of your favourite team and go for one alphabet per nail, if it fits.

. Seal your manicure by applying a top coat of transparent polish. Allow it dry for 10 minutes before you go out.

. Don't opt for this if your nails aren't long enough.

Dainty daisies

. Select a base colour that matches your skin tone since this is an intricate, yet delicate, look. If you want a prominent base, apply a second coat.

. Use a darker or a lighter shade of the one you've picked as the base to draw the petals. Avoid large patterns even though they are easier to make.

. You don't require a guide for this; simply make small circular smudges around a black/yellow dot.

. Don't overcrowd the nail, especially if you are designing this on every nail. Alternate with a nail in a solid colour in a matching shade.

