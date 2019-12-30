Art attack

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Add a touch of regional culture to the first weekend of this year by signing up for a Warli Art event at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park that includes a walk and workshop.

Originating in 3000 BC, Warli art is a tribal form that is prevalent in the northern parts of the Sahaydri range. Particularly popular in Maharashtra, it has birthed many notable artists, including Padma Shri Jivya Mashe. This Sunday, Warli artists and a member of the community, Dinesh Barap, will take participants through a walk, where he will cover the rivers running through the green expanses of SGNP. They are sacred for the Warli community residing inside.

This will culminate in a workshop where you can learn about the art form, which relies on geometric shapes representing the different elements of the earth. Barap, a custodian of the art form, who has sold four paintings each to current Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will demonstrate how to use organic paints with which you can attempt to create your own masterpiece.

Meeting point SGNP, off Western Express Highway, Borivali East.

On January 5, 8.30 am to 11 am

Call 28868686

Cost Rs 1,000

